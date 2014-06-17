LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - Mauricio Noe, a managing director in
the financial institutions group at Deutsche Bank, is to leave
Germany's largest lender after nearly five years of service,
according to a market source.
Noe, who is said to be looking to take some time out of the
market and could leave in the next one to two weeks is not
expected to be immediately replaced.
According to Noe's LinkedIn profile page, he began working
in investment banking 16 years ago at ABN Amro where he spent 10
years as a managing director. He took the position of global
head of covered bonds at RBS in 2008 as part of the merger
between ABN and RBS. He left the bank in 2009 for Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Anil Mayre)