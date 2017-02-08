FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's
unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job
guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022,
chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from
trade union Verdi says
* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a
collective agreement covering 12 months
* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche
Bank is weighing on staff morale
* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in
Bonn
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)