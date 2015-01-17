FRANKFURT Jan 17 The chief executive of
Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank
strongly advocates having Deutsche sell a large portion of
Postbank's shares on the stock market rather than to another
bank, a German magazine reported on Saturday.
Weekly WirtschaftsWoche said selling the shares on the
market would be much easier than selling them to a competitor
such as Spain's Santander or splitting off Deutsche
Bank's entire retail banking operation.
The magazine did not quote the Postbank CEO Frank Strauss or
cite any sources in the summary of an article to appear in its
next issue.
Selling Postbank, which Deutsche Bank now values in its
books at 6 billion euros ($6.94 billion), would result in a
writeoff, the magazine said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the article, but
repeated a previous statement. "We have been transparent that
the bank will review and update its strategy over the course of
the coming year. It is irresponsible to speculate on the sale of
any business," the bank said.
A person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on
Wednesday the bank was considering splitting off its retail
division, which includes Postbank, and listing it on the stock
exchange.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)