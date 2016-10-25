FRANKFURT Oct 25 Deutsche Bank is
considering a u-turn in its retail banking strategy and may opt
for a full integration of its Postbank operations
instead of a sale, three people close to the bank said.
Deutsche Bank, which bought Postbank in several steps from
2008 for a total of 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion), had
earmarked the unit for sale in a bid to shrink its balance
sheet. But no serious buyers have emerged and a potential stock
market listing of the unit is seen as difficult in the current
market environment.
With a divestment unlikely, the bank's supervisory board is
set to discuss at its Wednesday meeting strategic alternatives
for Postbank, including its full integration into Deutsche Bank,
the people said.
Deutsche Bank and Postbank declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kroener;
Editing by Christoph Steitz)