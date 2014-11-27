* Bank exiting physical commodities business

* Move to cost fewer than 5 jobs, bank says (Adds background, comment)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Nov 27 Deutsche Bank is winding down its physical precious metals trading business, it said on Thursday, moving to further scale back its exposure to commodities.

The closure of the business will result in the loss of fewer than five positions in London, a spokesman said.

"Certain parts of the physical precious metals trading operations may be re-housed within other divisions of Deutsche Bank and we will address this over the coming months," the bank said in a statement.

The decision to close down the physical precious metals business comes after Deutsche Bank shut its other physical commodities business, covering energy, agriculture, base metals and dry bulk, in December 2013.

The bank will retain some precious metals capability though its financial derivatives business, it said.

Higher capital requirements and increasing political and regulatory scrutiny have eroded profits from trading raw materials and led several big banks to divest assets and operations.

Gold prices have fallen by more than a third from the record high they hit just over three years ago.

Deutsche Bank was, until the beginning of the year, one of five banks that operated a twice-daily gold price benchmark known as the "fix". It later resigned its seat in the process, which it had held for two decades, after failing to find a buyer.

Along with other precious metal benchmarks, the gold fix has come under increased regulatory scrutiny since a scandal broke in 2012 over manipulation of the Libor interest rate.

The banks operating the twice-daily gold fix announced earlier this year it would be abandoned, to be replaced by an electronic system operated by U.S. bourse Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Sources close to the matter said in June that Deutsche Bank was conducting its own investigation into trading around the setting of the benchmark, in addition to one being carried out by Germany's financial watchdog Bafin. (Editing by Veronica Brown and Mark Potter)