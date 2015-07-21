MUNICH, July 21 A Munich district court on
Tuesday said proescutors still needed to prove Deutsche Bank
executives including co-Chief Executive Juergen
Fitschen intentionally misled a court in a case about the bank's
role in the collapse of the Kirch empire.
The descendants of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch have
pursued a case against Germany's largest lender, accusing
current and former executives of deliberately misleading a court
in an earlier trial which investigated the bank's role during
the collapse of the media company.
"One thing is certain. A sentence will, if at all, only be
considered if there is no doubt whatsoever about the
(defendants') guilt," Peter Noll, judge at the Munich District
Court told the court on Tuesday, urging the prosecution to
deliver additional facts to prove that Deutsche Bank executives
acted in a premeditated manner.
Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed Deutsche Bank for his media
group's 2002 demise, setting off one of Germany's most
acrimonious corporate disputes, which was settled in a 2014 deal
costing Deutsche about 925 million euros ($1.01 billion).
Despite the settlement, Kirch's representatives accused five
Deutsche Bank managers of misleading a court in earlier
testimony. The accused executives reject the claims.
Fitschen and his co-defendants are obliged to attend weekly
hearings that are due to run at least until September. Fitschen
faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
