FRANKFURT, June 9 A raid by German prosecutors
on Deutsche Bank offices on Tuesday is tied to a tax
rebate strategy known as "dividend stripping" by some of the
bank's clients, a source familiar with the situation said.
Dividend stripping is a tax rebate strategy where a stock is
bought just before losing rights to a dividend then quickly
sold. For years, clients exploited a legal loophole which
allowed both the buyer and the seller of a stock to reclaim
capital gains tax in Germany.
