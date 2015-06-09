FRANKFURT, June 9 The surprise change in
Deutsche Bank's top leadership this week accentuates
the risks at Germany's biggest lender and creates more worry for
the bank's bond holders, credit rating agency Moody's said on
Tuesday.
"This abrupt management change...highlights the
urgency and the difficulty of the re-engineering task facing
Deutsche Bank," Moody's said in a research report.
Deutsche Bank announced on Sunday that its current co-chief
executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen would step down early
and that supervisory board member John Cryan would ultimately
take over as sole CEO after a transition period.
Moody's said the change was a "credit-negative" for bond
holders, although it did not alter the lender's credit rating or
outlook in its report.
While Cryan appeared to be a sensible choice, the failure to
name an internal successor hinted at a weak succession pipeline,
and recruiting outsiders was inherently more risky than choosing
qualified insiders, Moody's said.
"These changes heighten the uncertainty regarding the
feasibility of successfully executing the new strategic plan,"
the credit rating agency said, although successful
implementation could be beneficial for bond holders.
Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch said it believed Cryan
might be able to take tough decisions needed to put the
strategic plan into effect more quickly because he is less
attached to the existing organisation.
"But a change of senior management might disrupt business,
especially if managers at some of the bank's most successful
business units decide to follow the departing CEOs," Fitch said.
"This could dent revenues," it added.
Fitch said Deutsche Bank had a mixed record on executing
strategic plans and reiterated that a ratings downgrade is
likely if Deutsche fails to show tangible signs of successfully
executing the current plan in the next one to two years.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Heinrich)