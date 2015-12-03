FRANKFURT Dec 3 Deutsche Bank has
agreed to sell its U.S. private client services unit to
financial services firm Raymond James as it continues to
cut costs and hive off non-core businesses.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"This agreement will allow us to focus on our strategic
priorities including investing in our U.S. Private Bank,"
Fabrizio Campelli, Deutsche Bank's Head of Wealth Management
said in a statement. The unit focuses on super-rich clients.
As part of the deal, Deutsche's co-head of wealth management
Americas, Haig Ariyan, will join Raymond James alongside several
other managers from Deutsche's private client services unit.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of
2016.
Deutsche Bank's new Chief Executive John Cryan in late
October warned of two years of dividend cuts, pay restraint and
thousands of job cuts, as well as cuts to its
business.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)