China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 mln
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.
FRANKFURT May 26 Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it had settled a long-running investigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by agreeing to pay $55 million.
The SEC did not bring any charges against individuals in this case, nor did the bank admit or deny charges connected with the derivatives trades dating back to late 2008 and early 2009, the bank said in a statement.
While the SEC determined that Deutsche did not correctly value certain derivative trades, Deutsche said there was no reliable model to value those trades during the turbulent period following the collapse of Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces annual and fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results