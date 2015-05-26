* SEC fines Deutsche Bank $55 mln for accounting problems

FRANKFURT, May 26 U.S. officials said Deutsche Bank misstated its financial accounts during the peak of the financial crisis and fined the bank $55 million to settle the long-running probe into the valuation of complex derivatives.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not bring any cases against individuals, nor did the bank admit or deny allegations connected to trading "leveraged super senior" (LSS) derivatives dating back to late 2008 and early 2009.

But the SEC issued a stinging critique of the bank's accounting practices after determining that Deutsche undervalued risk held on its books through the complex derivatives by not correctly accounting for so-called gap risk in the LSS trades.

When the credit markets started to deteriorate in 2008, Deutsche Bank steadily altered its methods for measuring the gap risk, the SEC said. Each change in methodology reduced the value assigned to the gap risk until Deutsche Bank eventually stopped adjusting for gap risk altogether, the SEC said.

"Deutsche Bank failed to make reasonable judgments when valuing its positions and lacked robust internal controls over financial reporting," said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, in a statement.

Deutsche, however, responded by saying that there was no reliable model available for gap risk during the turbulence following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Gap Risk is the risk that the present value of a trade could exceed the value of posted collateral. By understating gap risk, the bank's books may have appeared to be stronger than they would have otherwise appeared during the peak of the crisis.

"The bank has not experienced any losses attributed to the gap risk on the LSS securities as this risk never materialised," Deutsche said. The bank has cut its exposure by 95 percent of its notional value since the crisis.

The cost of fines and settlements have dragged down reform efforts at Deutsche, the euro zone's second-largest bank by balance sheet, over the past three years, with the costs for penalties climbing to over 9 billion euros since 2012.

Management fell under extreme pressure to speed up reforms last week when shareholders expressed resounding disapproval with their performance at the bank's annual meeting.

The SEC derivatives settlement shortens the list of outstanding cases faced by the bank but leaves others, such as international probes into forex dealings, open still.

