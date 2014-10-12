BERLIN Oct 12 Deutsche Bank may
increase the amount it has set aside to deal with investigations
and potential settlements, German magazine Spiegel reported on
Sunday.
In its second-quarter results, Germany's largest lender said
it had set aside 2.2 billion euros in provisions for potential
legal risks and had identified a potential 3.2 billion euros in
further exposure that may materialise.
Spiegel, citing sources from close to the company, said that
the bank's management now expects the total amount may have to
be increased to 7 billion euros.
The bank is striving to settle a number of probes before
year-end, including those involving U.S. mortgage-backed bonds
and the attempted manipulation benchmark interest rates, the
sources said.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the
article.
Deutsche Bank is due to release third-quarter results on Oct
29.
The bank performed well in the third quarter, especially in
retail and investment banking, helping it bear the burden of
charges for legal and regulatory issues, two financial sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)