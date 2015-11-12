LONDON Nov 12 Deutsche Bank has announced new management teams for its restructured investment banking businesses - Global Markets and Corporate and Investment Banking.

Here is a list of new management in each division.

Corporate and Investment Banking:

Jeff Urwin, Head of CIB

John Eydenberg, Vice Chair CIB Americas

Mark Fedorcik, Head of Debt Capital Markets

Mark Hantho, Head of Equity Capital Markets

James McMurdo, Head of CIB APAC

Marc Pandraud, Vice Chair CIB EMEA

Lisa Robins, Head of Global Transaction Banking (GTB) Asia Pacific (APAC) and Vice Chair CIB APAC

Satvinder Singh, Head of ICSS

Susan Skerritt, Head of GTB Americas

Michael Spiegel, Head of TFCMC

Paul Stefanick, Head of CIB Americas

Werner Steinmueller, Head of GTB

Alasdair Warren, Head of CIB EMEA

Rashid Zuberi, COO CIB

Global Markets:

Garth Ritchie, Head of Global Markets

Ram Nayak, Head of Debt Trading

Thomas Patrick, Head of Global Equities

Michael Ormaechea, Head of Global Markets, Asia Pacific

Zia Huque, Head of Global Markets, Americas

Tiina Lee, Head of Global Markets, UK

Dirk Schmitz, Head of Global Markets, Germany

Sam Wisnia, Head of Rates in Europe and the Americas, Head of FIC Structuring and Strategic Analytics

Ahmet Arinc, Head of FX and Emerging Markets Debt

John Pipilis, Co-Head of Global Credit Trading

Chetankumar Shah, Co Head of Global Credit Trading

Dixit Joshi, Head of ICG Debt

Lawrence Shaw, Chief Operating Officer

David Folkerts-Landau, Chief Economist and Global Head of Research

Mike Grimaldi, Head of Technology

Chip Goodrich, Legal

Steve Morris, CFO, Global Markets

Steven Ward, Global HR Business Partner for Global Markets & Regional Head of HR for UK

Peter Yearley, Head of Risk, Global Markets

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)