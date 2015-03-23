BERLIN, March 23 Deutsche Bank is reviewing multiple options to create a sustainable strategy that will take the bank to the year 2018 and beyond, supervisory board head Paul Achleitner said on Monday.

Management has presented several, different strategies to the supervisory board for review, Achleitner said, confirming a Reuters report on Saturday.

"The bank is working in a serious and detailed way to develop a sustainable strategy," Achleitner said at a conference. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)