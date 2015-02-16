FRANKFURT Feb 16 Deutsche Bank is
focusing on plans for a slimmed-down universal bank as part of
the management's strategic review where the group remains
internationally engaged in most of its current activities but
pulls out of unprofitable regions and business lines, newspaper
Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
The bank would shut operations abroad that contribute little
to the bottom line, the paper wrote, citing unnamed sources.
The bank "doesn't have to do everything worldwide,"
Handelsblatt reported, citing an unnamed company source.
The bank is considering unveiling the new plan, possibly one
of the biggest overhauls in decades, on March 20, the paper
wrote.
A spokesman was not immediately available for comment on
Monday.
Deutsche Bank is reviewing its universal banking model which
sees it selling everything from home loans in Wuppertal to
equity derivatives in New York to see if hiving off parts of the
group, such as its Postbank branch network, would
boost profits.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)