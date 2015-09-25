FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Deutsche Bank's
new Chief Executive John Cryan praised the lender's revamped
asset and wealth management operations at a "town hall" meeting
in London on Friday, people attending the event said.
Cryan explicitly asked for "tough questions" from staff at
the hour-long event, which was live-streamed to employees around
the world, but he shed little light on his plan to set Germany's
biggest lender on a stronger footing following debilitating
fines and legal troubles that have damaged its reputation, the
people said.
"Cryan has a wealth management background and loves the
stability of that business," one of the people said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the event.
Cryan aims to present the bank's future strategy by the end
of October at the latest, completing a process started by his
predecessor Anshu Jain, who had lost the confidence of large
investors as the bank's troubles grew. Jain resigned in June.
Boosting profitability, cutting costs and repairing
relations with regulators are seen as crucial objectives for
Cryan, who joined the bank's supervisory board in 2013 and once
served as chief financial officer at rival UBS.
Some elements of the revamp are already known, including
plans to split off and float its Postbank unit.
Deutsche Bank also aims to slim down the rest of its retail
business and rein in capital intensive investment banking
operations.
Deutsche Bank may also cut nearly a quarter of its 100,000
staff worldwide to reduce its costs, financial sources told
Reuters last week.
Asset and Wealth Management is likely to be spared much of
the trauma, after its revamp - and hundreds of job cuts - over
the last three years.
Earnings in the segment have been rising despite
restructuring costs. Business head Michele Faissola, who
moderated the town hall for Cryan, has made clear he intends to
move asset and wealth management from savings-mode to growth.
Takeovers are not on the agenda but Deutsche has said the
business would be getting around 800 million euros ($900
million) for investment in new talent and IT.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; editing
by Susan Thomas)