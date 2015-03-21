FRANKFURT, March 21 Deutsche Bank's retail operations will bear the brunt of its planned restructuring and will most likely be spun off in a stock market listing, two sources familiar with internal discussions at Germany's biggest bank said on Saturday.

The bank's supervisory board held a 14-hour meeting in Frankfurt on Friday, spending part of the time reviewing three scenarios proposed by the management board, the sources said.

"The retail banking operations will suffer setbacks regardless of which model," said one source, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The supervisory board favours one proposal that would see the bank's retail operations, including its Postbank subsidiary, bundled up and spun off with a separate stock market listing, the source said.

The proposal marks a dramatic shift from the bank's "universal" strategy that sees it sell everything from derivatives in Tokyo to mortgages in Munich.

Rising capital demands from regulators have made that model too unwieldy and shedding the retail operations would help the bank to trim its balance sheet and meet capital requirements more easily, the source said.

No decisions have been taken and are not expected to be finalised until the end of April, he said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the supervisory board meeting, but said the bank was working intensively on the restructuring plan and would unveil the results soon. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)