LONDON Nov 12 Deutsche Bank on
Thursday announced a new management committee for its Global
Markets division as part of a shake-up of Germany's largest
lender, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
Among the new appointments, Ram Nayak was named head of debt
trading, combining the German bank's rates, credit, foreign
exchange and emerging market debt (FIC) activities with is
structured finance trading business.
Tom Patrick was appointed new head of global equities,
replacing Garth Ritchie, who has been promoted to run the entire
Global Markets division.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
The German bank, which has a big presence on Wall Street,
announced in October that it would split its investment bank in
two after mounting shareholder pressure for reform, with one
part focusing on corporate and investment banking - traditional
mergers and acquisitions and other advisory work - and the other
on sales and trading run by Ritchie.
The corporate and transaction banking operations have been
brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking unit to be
overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin and which
earlier on Thursday announced its new management team.
Reuters reported earlier this week that the German bank
could announce the new team as soon as this week.
