BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
FRANKFURT Oct 6 Deutsche Bank struck a deal with its German works council on restructuring measures taking the total of job cuts in the country to 4,000, it said on Thursday.
The agreement on slashing another 1,000 jobs is part of a deep overhaul announced last year which includes shedding a total 9,000 jobs worldwide.
The deal comes after a similar agreement on cutting 3,000 positions in Germany, which the bank and the labour representatives struck in June. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.