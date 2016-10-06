FRANKFURT Oct 6 Deutsche Bank struck a deal with its German works council on restructuring measures taking the total of job cuts in the country to 4,000, it said on Thursday.

The agreement on slashing another 1,000 jobs is part of a deep overhaul announced last year which includes shedding a total 9,000 jobs worldwide.

The deal comes after a similar agreement on cutting 3,000 positions in Germany, which the bank and the labour representatives struck in June. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)