FRANKFURT Jan 29 Deutsche Bank expects operating cost cuts to continue in 2015 as regulatory charges for operational risk increases, its chief financial officer said in a conference call on Thursday.

"We should see a decrease in the underlying cost base coming," Stefan Krause said in a conference call following the publication of the group's quarterly results.

Regulatory charges, however, will increase in some areas, he said.

"We have litigation settlements of the bank as well as other banks (and that) influences the operational risk map and that one is for sure going to increase," Krause said.

"We regretfully can't give you a better outlook," he added. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Jonathan Gould)