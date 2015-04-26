Primeiro ministro prevê venda Novo Banco concluída esta semana
LISBOA, March 28 O primeiro ministro português António Costa prevê que a venda do 'good bank' Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star seja concluída esta semana.
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank saw net profit fall by half to 559 million euros ($608.1 million) in the first quarter versus a year ago as hefty legal charges eroded gains from a 24 percent rise in revenue to a near record of 10.4 billion euros.
The group's investment bank saw revenue increase but its pre-tax contribution to the group's bottom line fall by more than half to 643 million euros due to rising non-interest expenses.
A 1.5 billion euro charge to fortify the bank's legal reserves, depleted in the wake of a $2.5 billion legal settlement for alleged rate rigging, bit into the group's bottom line.
Analysts had expected net income to drop 40 percent to 655 million euros for the quarter, according to a poll of five brokers.
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 28 The Emir of Qatar has given a strong vote of confidence in the British economy, Britain's trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday after the wealthy Gulf state pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.28 billion)of investment in Britain.