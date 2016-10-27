FRANKFURT Oct 27 Deutsche Bank
posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros ($303
million) in the third quarter as it benefited from a surge in
bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.
"We continued to make good progress on restructuring the
bank. However, in the past several weeks these positive
developments were overshadowed by the attention around our
negotiations concerning the Residential Mortgage Backed
Securities matter in the United States. This had an unsettling
effect," Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement on
Thursday.
Deutsche Bank hiked the amount of money it has set aside to
cover the legal bill for its numerous missteps of the past.
Litigation reserves rose to 5.9 billion from 5.5 billion euros
at the end of June.
"Discussions with the DOJ (Department of Justice) to resolve
its investigation of Deutsche Bank's pre-financial crisis RMBS
business are ongoing," Deutsche Bank said in a presentation.
Revenues were up slightly to 7.5 billion in the quarter,
ahead analysts' expectations.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
