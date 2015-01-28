BERLIN Jan 28 Deutsche Bank is
facing a triple-digit million euro hit to fourth-quarter
earnings after failing to set aside enough provisions to cover
claims resulting from a recent federal court decision, German
business daily Handelsblatt reported.
The decision by the federal court in October allows
customers to claim back administration fees on consumer loan
contracts dating back to 2004. One consumer organisation
estimated the amount of fees wrongly levied by the industry
could reach 13 billion euros ($14.75 billion).
Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying that the
judgment wrongfooted Deutsche Bank and that the group had not
set aside enough provisions.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the article, which is
due to appear in Thursday's edition of the paper.
The bank will on Thursday report fourth-quarter results.
Analysts expect Deutsche Bank to post a pre-tax loss of 83
million euros and 1 billion euros in litigation costs for the
quarter, according to the median forecasts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kathrin Jones, editing by
David Evans)