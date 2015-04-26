* Rising investment bank revenue eroded by legal charges
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank's
earnings fell by half in the first quarter, a
greater-than-expected drop as hefty legal charges eroded gains
in investment banking revenue, while it prepares to unveil
details of a strategic overhaul.
Quarterly net profit sank to 559 million euros ($608
million) versus a year ago, despite a 24 percent rise in revenue
driven primarily by an increase in client trading activity.
Group revenue rose to a near record 10.4 billion euros.
Almost half came from the investment bank, but its pre-tax
contribution fell by more than half due to litigation and
regulatory expenses and currency swings, the bank said on
Sunday.
Deutsche has so far positioned itself as Europe's "last man
standing" in investment banking, even though it has made cuts in
certain business lines.
That strategy bore fruit in quarterly revenue figures, with
the contributions from its debt trading business rising 9
percent versus a year ago and from its small but growing
equities trading division by 31 percent.
Deutsche on Friday announced a new strategic plan including
the sale of its Postbank retail chain and additional
paring back in investment banking. Details are to be unveiled on
Monday.
Big trading banks such as Deutsche received a boost in fee
income in the first quarter after the Swiss National Bank
scrapped a cap on the franc, the European Central Bank announced
its quantitative easing programme and the U.S. Federal Reserve
took steps to tighten monetary policy.
Rival Morgan Stanley, for example, posted its most
profitable quarter since the financial crisis, with a 60 percent
rise in net profit compared with a 41 percent rise at Goldman
Sachs.
European rivals such as UBS and Barclays
have taken an axe to trading desks, while Deutsche has kept its
dealing divisions. Already in the previous quarter, trading
revenue at Deutsche had risen 20 percent, bucking declines at
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
LEGAL COSTS
A 1.5 billion euro charge to fortify the bank's legal
reserves, depleted in the wake of a $2.5 billion legal
settlement for alleged rate rigging, bit into its bottom line.
Signalling that more pain is in store, Germany's flagship
bank raised contingent liabilities - or legal costs that it
deems possible but unlikely - by half to 3.2 billion euros,
saying it was now able for the first time to estimate costs of
certain risks.
At Deutsche Bank's retail franchise, which will shrink with
the planned disposal of Postbank, revenue increased by 1 percent
on the year, a slower pace than other operating divisions.
Analysts had expected net income to drop 40 percent to 655
million euros for the quarter, according to a poll of five
brokers.
The results, published three days earlier than originally
scheduled, come at a tumultuous time for its co-chief
executives, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain.
U.S. and British regulators fined Deutsche a record $2.5
billion on Thursday for trying to manipulate benchmark interest
rates. The bank has said that neither Jain, who was running the
investment bank at the centre of the scandal, nor other
management board members were found to have been involved or
aware of the trader misconduct.
Fitschen, meanwhile, will stand trial on Tuesday in Munich
over allegations that he and other former executives worked to
precipitate the collapse of the Kirch media empire in order to
generate bountiful advisory fees to restructure the group. [ID:
nL5N0W43E3]
Fitschen has said publicly that he "neither lied nor
deceived" in the Kirch case.
Deutsche Bank has paid over 9 billion euros in fines and
settlements since 2012, with analysts pointing to around 4
billion more expected in 2015.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
