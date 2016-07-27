LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's weaker than expected
performance at its all-important debt trading business, where
revenues last quarter fell 19% from a year ago, could impact its
aim of generating enough profit to fill its estimated 6bn
capital hole by 2019.
Deutsche Bank reported net earnings of just 20m in the
second quarter from 818m a year earlier, after revenues slumped
by a fifth to 7.4bn. Pre-tax profits fell by two thirds to
408m as Deutsche's wholesale activities failed to offset the
impact of negative rates on the bank's retail business.
The German bank is resisting calls to raise equity, seeing
it as particularly unattractive when its shares are trading at a
third of their book value. But should profits be knocked by
unexpectedly higher litigation and related charges it might have
to rethink, particularly if trading remains weak.
"Management will clearly be reluctant to raise capital but
the only viable alternative is to further cut balance sheet
which would be even more detrimental to the earnings outlook in
our view," said Andrew Coombs, analyst at Citigroup.
Chief executive John Cryan told analysts he was sticking
with his strategic plan, but he told staff the restructuring
might have to be accelerated, and intensified, should the "weak
economic environment persist".
Revenues from debt trading fell 19% year-on-year to 1.8bn,
in sharp contrast to an average 20% rise across the major US
banks' fixed income, currencies and commodities units last
quarter.
Cryan said the fixed income trading unit remained a major
business, ranking fourth globally, but admitted US banks had
pulled away from their foreign competitors during the second
quarter. "We performed less well than our US peers, but that has
much to do with differences in geographic exposure where US
markets were more robust," he said.
"The gap is getting bigger," said Kian Abouhossein, analyst
at JP Morgan. He said the bank in fifth place, Goldman Sachs,
was catching up with Deutsche too, even with less of a corporate
franchise than the German bank.
Deutsche's revenues from FX and rates were stable. Credit
suffered, however, from comparison with a strong period a year
ago.
The implementation this year of Deutsche's strategy to cut
securitised trading and agency RMBS activity in the US has not
helped. These areas have performed well in the latest quarter
just as Deutsche has exited, allowing rivals to pick up
business.
"The impact of rationalisations accounted for a quarter of
the decline in global markets revenues and a third of our debt
trading revenues' decline," said Cryan.
If debt trading was poor, equities was even weaker, with
revenues down 31% to 720m. Again the bank blamed its geographic
position for its underperformance. In the same quarter a year
ago revenues benefited from stronger Asian trading and European
activity continued to be weak.
These were less relevant factors for the five large US
banks, which collectively reported an average 5% decline in
equities revenues in the second quarter.
On the primary side, Deutsche's sore spot was equity
origination, where fees halved to 124m compared with the same
period a year ago. Marcus Schenk, chief financial officer, said
this also had an impact on equities trading with less new
product in the market.
Deutsche remains committed to bolstering its equities team
as part of its plan to focus on less capital intensive areas and
has started to hire. "We have made significant progress with
investments to strengthen our equities business," said Cryan.
Its advisory revenues halved to 74m in the second quarter.
Several leading members of the team have left this business but
some have been replaced.
Debt origination fees declined 13% year-on-year to 409m, as
investment-grade European bonds remained in favour with
investors. That was in line with the decline reported by the US
banks across primary and advisory fee-work for the quarter.
Cryan's focus is firmly on reducing costs to improve the
bottom line. He said the fruits of these initiatives in its
domestic market, where 3,000 roles are earmarked to go, would
only be seen in the current quarter after negotiations had been
completed with German worker representatives.
"While our results show that we are undergoing a sustained
restructuring, we are satisfied with the progress we are
making," he said.
During the quarter Deutsche's common equity Tier 1 rose 15bp
to 10.8%. Cryan said that should reach at least 11% by the end
of the year, after the 40bp improvement from the sale of its
19.9% stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia, which should be completed
this year, alongside asset reduction measures.
The divestment of Postbank has been postponed because of
market conditions, however. Deutsche said it hopes to resolve
major outstanding litigation this year, such as mortgage
securities-related claims in the US.
Cryan said the bank's response to Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, and whether it would need to restructure
where it does business, would be driven by clients.
"We are not planning to do anything off our own bat. With a
home in the centre of the eurozone we have a competitive
advantage, albeit one we didn't want to create. We have come out
of it relatively strongly," he said.
