LONDON Oct 29 Europe's biggest investment banks
are slimming down in a fight for survival, eight years after the
global financial crisis wrought regulatory changes and sparked
litigation costs that have left them still struggling to achieve
profitability.
Deutsche Bank is embarking on "Strategy 2020",
Barclays on "Strategy Refresh" and Credit Suisse
is "right-sizing". The treatment looks familiar:
change management, launch a strategic review, scale back, cut
jobs, shed assets and slash costs.
Less predictable is whether such measures will make them
lean, mean and freshly competitive.
Retrenching and cost-cutting European investment banks are
on course to lose market share to their bigger U.S. rivals for
the 10th straight year in 2015, leaving the continent in danger
of having no global champion.
U.S. investment banks restructured and recapitalised sooner,
buoyed by being based in the world's largest and most lucrative
market for fees.
Wall Street banks are estimated to make an average return on
equity (ROE) of 12.4 percent in 2015, versus 8.3 percent for
their European peers, Morgan Stanley analysts calculate.
But not all is gloom in Europe.
Switzerland's UBS for instance exemplifies how
scaling back can reap rewards, having drastically restructured
its investment bank in 2012. It's forecast to make an ROE of
16.1 percent in 2015.
John Cryan, Deutsche Bank's new chief executive, said on
Thursday he would cut 15,000 jobs at Germany's biggest bank,
exit 10 countries and cut costs to less than 22 billion euros by
2018.
That should bring its costs down to about 70 percent of
revenue in 2018, still glaringly higher than U.S. rivals like
Goldman Sachs, JPmorgan and Citi, where the
figure stands below 60 percent.
Cryan, a former UBS finance director, had already announced
he would split Deutsche's investment bank in two. In both its
Global Markets division, which will house sales and trading
activities, and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), the bank
will halve its number of clients. It said that's because 30
percent of clients produce 80 percent of revenue.
PROFIT SQUEEZE
Its trading unit will also exit certain products in fixed
income and currencies, where profits have been squeezed by new
capital rules and moves towards electronic trading.
"At the margin, the restructuring is more aggressive, which
is good longer-term," Nicholas Melhuish, head of global equities
at Amundi Asset Management, one of Deutsche Banks's 10 largest
investors, told Reuters. "The issue is what you are left with at
DB once you shrink the investment bank."
Credit Suisse, whose new CEO Tidjane Thiam announced big
restructuring plans on Oct. 21, is emphasising wealth management
and growing in Asia.
Alongside raising 6 billion Swiss francs from investors, CS
will cut 1,600 jobs in its home market and relocate up to 1,800
positions from London where costs are particularly high.
It also plans to lower capital used by the investment bank,
mainly in its "macro" businesses, which includes foreign
exchange and rates trading products, and where the bank plans to
reduce risk-weighted assets by 72 percent by year end.
Like executives at cross-town rival UBS, however, Thiam
remains convinced that "to be a winner in private banking you
need to be good at investment banking."
Britain's Barclays, meanwhile, is just over halfway through
a three-year plan to cut 19,000 jobs, including 7,000 in the
investment bank. This week it appointed former JPmorgan
investment bank boss James "Jes" Staley as its third new CEO
since the 2008 crisis.
American-born Staley, 58, faces challenges including
improving Barclays' reputation after a series of scandals,
cutting costs and deciding how big an investment bank it should
keep.
Echoing the shift taking hold across Europe, Barclays
investment bank boss Tom King recently said the focus is
strictly on returns rather than revenue, and sources have said
that will not change under Staley.
"That means not being everything to everybody," said King.
"But picking our spots and being excellent where we choose to
compete."
