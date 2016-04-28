LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Delays in settling litigation
helped Deutsche Bank produce a better-than-expected
first-quarter net profit of 214m but could not disguise a
disappointing three months at the investment bank, which
underperformed several peers during a weak period across the
industry.
"All capital market-related businesses have been hit
compared to quarter one last year," Marcus Schenck, chief
financial officer, told analysts. "Low client activity and the
implementation of strategic decisions had an effect."
The German lender has reorganised the investment bank into
global markets and corporate and investment banking.
The former saw revenues fall 23% to 2.77bn compared with
the same period a year ago, far worse than competitors' average
declines.
The bulk of the latter division consists of more resilient
businesses, such as trade finance, cash management and
securities services. That meant overall revenues in the division
dropped only 15% to 1.83bn year-on-year.
But the primary debt and equity origination businesses
suffered disproportionately. Debt capital market fees fell by a
third to 294m and equity capital markets revenue plunged 68% to
just 64m.
ECM is a particular worry as new co-chief executive John
Cryan has pinned his hopes on reviving the investment bank by
boosting revenues from ECM and equities trading, both of which
are less capital-intensive than its fixed income powerhouse.
In March, Cryan had warned that the first quarter,
seasonably the bank's strongest, would turn out to be
challenging after a slow January and a weak February, dominated
by concerns about Deutsche's ability to pay coupons on its
additional Tier 1 securities.
A tender offer to buy back some of its debt instruments
boosted its trading result. Debt sales and trading revenues fell
29% to 2.05bn. Deutsche said part of the decline came from
"de-risking" in certain activities, such as securitised trading.
Rates activity was also down significantly compared with the
same period last year, when revenues were boosted after the
Swiss franc peg to the euro was removed. Revenues related to
China and other emerging markets were hit by lower market
activity.
On the equities side there was little relief. Sales and
trading there fell by 29% to 728m.
Deutsche was reluctant to say if conditions would improve,
saying that client activity was likely to remain lower than
usual.
The bank's main focus for the rest of the year is
implementing restructuring plans already set out, most notably
by resolving litigation, for which it has provisioned 5.4bn,
and related liabilities. Two major items to resolve with the
authorities are over US RMBS and Russian equities trading.
"We want to get a lot done this year," said Cryan. "The
hallmark of success could be a loss. A bigger profit is a
hallmark of what we haven't achieved. We need to post up most of
the restructuring reserves. It means we can clear most of work
we are trying to do."
The bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio dropped 40bp in the
quarter to 10.7% at the end of March. The sale of the bank's
stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia, expected to complete in the
second quarter, should boost CET1 by 50bp.
Deutsche is cutting risk-weighted assets held in its
non-core unit too. These fell by a third over the year to
30.7bn.
Schenck also said the bank had deliberately kept its market
risk at much lower levels in the first quarter, pointing out
that usually Deutsche's RWAs in the markets division rise during
the seasonably active quarter.
"We recognise that for too long, deep and needed
restructuring of the bank was delayed and we do not intend to
repeat that. We want to be a leaner, safer and more efficient
business focused on clients," he said.
Despite this, some analysts remain convinced Deutsche will
still have to raise equity in the long run.
"Deutsche needs to raise capital, in our view. It may choose
to wait until litigation issues have been resolved, but the
further the share price falls, the more dilutive a capital raise
becomes," said Andrew Coombs, analyst at Citigroup. "The only
alternative is to cut the balance sheet further, which would put
even more pressure on earnings."
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)