FRANKFURT Oct 29 Trading in interest rate
products remained subdued from September into October at
Deutsche Bank's investment bank, Chief Financial
Officer Stefan Krause said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank earlier reported a big drop in debt trading
income at its investment bank in the third quarter of 2014
compared to the second quarter as clients remained on the
sidelines due to market uncertainty.
Separately, Krause said that Deutsche's possible involvement
alleged attempts to manipulate foreign exchange benchmark prices
was likely less severe than the involvement seen by other banks.
"Everything we know right now (about the forex
investigation) is that our severity, our involvement in it is
smaller," he said.
Otherwise, Deutsche would have been included in the list of
six big banks targeted by investigators, he said. "We should
clearly see this at good news at this time," Krause said.
Britain's financial regulator FCA is in talks with six major
banks - UBS, Barclays, HSBC, Royal
Bank of Scotland, JP Morgan and Citi -
over allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign
exchange market and a group settlement could cost them close to
2 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)