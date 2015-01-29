FRANKFURT Jan 29 Deutsche Bank's
trading businesses got a boost in January from more active
customers and a generally more favourable market, co-chief
executive Anshu Jain said.
"We see the typical seasonal uptick in activity of the first
quarter, but combined with fundamentally better market
conditions, as improved volatility and client activity in areas
like foreign exchange, rates and equity are driving stronger
results in all our core trading businesses compared to last
year," Jain said in a conference call with analysts.
However, it was still early in the quarter and big economic
and geopolitical uncertainties remain on the horizon, so the
result so far should not be extrapolated to the rest of the
year, he said.
"We expect high volatility to persist through the year, so
as always, it's very hard to predict these trends," Jain added.
