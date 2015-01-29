FRANKFURT Jan 29 Deutsche Bank's trading businesses got a boost in January from more active customers and a generally more favourable market, co-chief executive Anshu Jain said.

"We see the typical seasonal uptick in activity of the first quarter, but combined with fundamentally better market conditions, as improved volatility and client activity in areas like foreign exchange, rates and equity are driving stronger results in all our core trading businesses compared to last year," Jain said in a conference call with analysts.

However, it was still early in the quarter and big economic and geopolitical uncertainties remain on the horizon, so the result so far should not be extrapolated to the rest of the year, he said.

"We expect high volatility to persist through the year, so as always, it's very hard to predict these trends," Jain added. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)