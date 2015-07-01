FRANKFURT, July 1 Deutsche Bank's new
head of retail banking said big changes in the group's consumer
division were unavoidable, pointing to both cost cuts and
investments needed to create a balanced business.
Christian Sewing, management board member named recently as
head of retail banking, said his division was preparing to
invest 400 million euros ($445 million) to 500 million euros in
digitalisation efforts.
"I want a balanced portfolio according to countries,
products and revenue. Once that's in place, I don't have any
issues with growing further in Europe," Sewing said at a banking
conference.
($1 = 0.8993 euros)
