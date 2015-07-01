FRANKFURT, July 1 Deutsche Bank's new head of retail banking said big changes in the group's consumer division were unavoidable, pointing to both cost cuts and investments needed to create a balanced business.

Christian Sewing, management board member named recently as head of retail banking, said his division was preparing to invest 400 million euros ($445 million) to 500 million euros in digitalisation efforts.

"I want a balanced portfolio according to countries, products and revenue. Once that's in place, I don't have any issues with growing further in Europe," Sewing said at a banking conference. ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)