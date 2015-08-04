* DoJ demands information
* New York financial regulator also investigating
* Transaction volume "significant" -Deutsche
(Source confirms probe, adds details)
Aug 4 The U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating trades worth billions of dollars that Deutsche
Bank AG made on behalf of Russian clients, a person
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
U.S. DoJ officials have demanded information from Germany's
biggest lender about the transactions because they involved the
use of the dollar, the person said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. It had said in its
second-quarter financial report that it was investigating equity
trades by Deutsche Bank clients in London and Moscow that offset
one another, adding that the volume of these trades was
"significant".
The quarterly report also said Deutsche Bank had informed
financial regulators and law enforcement in Germany, Russia,
Britain and the United States of its investigation and had taken
disciplinary measures against some people in the case, which
came to light in early June.
Last month, The New York State Department of Financial
Services (DFS) sought detailed information from Deutsche on
possible money-laundering transactions by some of its clients in
Russia that could exceed $6 billion, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported
on Monday that the DoJ is examining so-called mirror trades,
where Deutsche's Russian clients bought stocks in roubles, and
through simultaneous transactions in London, bought the same
stocks in U.S. dollars, thereby moving funds out of Russia
without informing authorities.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones in Frankfurt and Ankush Sharma in
Bengaluru; writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Andreas Framke
and Jason Neely)