FRANKFURT Jan 30 Deutsche Bank is nearing agreements with British and U.S. authorities to settle probes into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients, sources told Reuters.

This involved clients buying stocks in Moscow in roubles and then selling them almost simultaneously in London in other currencies, including U.S. dollars.

A settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), may be announced as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.

The deal will cost Deutsche Bank significantly less than the 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in provisions it had set aside for the case, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank, the DFS and the FCA all declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld, Anjuli Davies; Editing by Alexander Smith)