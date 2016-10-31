(Repeats story from late on Friday, no changes)
By Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Karen Freifeld
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. and U.K
authorities have made progress in their investigation into
allegations that Deutsche Bank helped its clients in
Russia disguise suspicious trades, and a settlement could come
by the first half of next year, people familiar with the matter
said.
The U.S. Department of Justice, New York's Department of
Financial Services and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority each
launched investigations into the so-called Russian "mirror
trades," which allegedly involved clients using Deutsche Bank to
buy securities in rubles only to sell them shortly after in a
foreign currency, Reuters previously reported.
The bank has been making presentations to both U.S. and UK
government officials on its findings and discussions are
expected to begin soon on settlement terms, such as the size of
a potential penalty, one of the people said this week.
Deutsche Bank, the U.S. Justice Department, New York's
Department of Financial Services and the Financial Conduct
Authority all declined to comment on the matter.
The probe into suspicious equities trading in Russia is yet
another legal hurdle for Germany's largest lender, which is also
in talks with U.S. authorities to settle claims the bank misled
investors in selling mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to
the financial crisis.
The trades in question may have allowed Russian customers to
illegally move money from one country to another, in violation
of money laundering controls, people close to the matter have
said.
People have said the probe was also looking into whether
clients transferred money in breach of Western sanctions on
Russia over the Ukraine conflict which went into effect in 2014.
But the focus of the probe is currently on alleged money
laundering, rather than possible violations of the Western
sanctions, two people familiar with the matter said this week.
Deutsche Bank said last year it was investigating certain
equity trades in Moscow and London, adding the total volume of
the transactions under review is "significant." It also cut back
on its investment banking activities in Russia last year.
Reuters reported that the bank had found a total of $10
billion of suspicious trades in Russia, including $6 billion in
mirror trades, citing people familiar with the matter.
Germany's financial watchdog found no evidence to date that
Deutsche Bank violated money laundering rules in Russia in
connection with the case, people close to the matter told
Reuters earlier this month.
While Bafin, the financial supervisory authority for
Germany, generally asks German lenders to improve internal
procedures, it has no power to ask for hefty fines - unlike
regulators in the U.S. and UK, who have made Deutsche pay out
billions to resolve past missteps.
Deutsche Bank raised its provisions for all outstanding
legal cases to 5.9 billion euros from 5.5 billion euros in the
third quarter, without specifying for which cases. People close
to the matter have told Reuters that 1 billion euros of that has
been set aside for the Russian case.
