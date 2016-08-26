Western Australia Housing Glut Persists; NSW in Balance
SYDNEY, January 31 (Fitch) Housing completions in Western Australia are outpacing those in New South Wales, on a build-per-citizen basis. Fitch Ratings believes that Western Australia shows signs of persisting housing oversupply - a trait that may affect mortgage performance as house prices dro