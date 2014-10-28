BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says received staff deficiency letter from Nasdaq stock market
* Bon-Ton stores - on march 9, 2017 co received a staff deficiency letter from the nasdaq stock market - sec filing
(Corrects dates in last paragraph)
FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Bank will reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, the bank said on Tuesday.
Henry Ritchotte, age 51, will continue as chief operating officer with responsibility for technology and operations, and will in addition assume responsibility for the bank's global digital agenda, Deutsche said in a statement.
Krause will take on strategy alongside his CFO duties on Nov. 1 and Schenck will assume the CFO title on May 21, 2015. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
* Just energy group inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bids for its 5.75% convertible subordinated debentures due september 30, 2018 and common shares