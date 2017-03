FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Bank will name Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy firm E.ON and now investment banker at Goldman Sachs, as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause, according to a report in the online edition of Manager Magazin.

Krause, who joined Deutsche Bank from luxury auto maker BMW in 2008, will take on a new role at Germany's flagship lender, leading a division called strategy and operational excellence, Manager Magazine said in the summary of an article.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)