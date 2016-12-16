US STOCKS-Wall St slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
WASHINGTON Dec 16 A unit of Deutsche Bank AG will pay $37 million to settle federal and state charges alleging the bank misled its dark pool clients about its order routing services, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Friday.
In settling with both New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Schneiderman said Deutsche Bank also admitted that its marketing materials were misleading. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum Corp, increasing its share in the field, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.