May 7 Advisory firm ISS has recommended Deutsche Bank investors vote against approval of the actions of its management board, citing the bank's failings in the Libor rate-rigging scandal and its co-CEO's involvement in a fraud investigation, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank's shareholders are scheduled to vote to ratify the management board's actions for 2014 at its annual meeting on May 21.

"The bank's unsatisfactory risk-management (of) Libor-related issues ... directly led to larger penalties and thus larger losses for shareholders -- for which the management board bears ultimate responsibility," the newspaper quoted ISS as saying in a note to investors. (on.ft.com/1El0bqv)

ISS, however, recommended that investors back the bank's supervisory board because many of its members had been appointed after the Libor-related wrongdoing ceased, the FT said.

Deutsche Bank agreed last month to pay $2.5 billion to U.S. and British authorities for manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate.

Its co-CEO Juergen Fitschen remains on trial, accused of giving misleading evidence relating to the 2002 collapse of the Kirch media group. Fitschen has denied the charges.

