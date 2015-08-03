China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
SINGAPORE Aug 3 Deutsche Bank's head of Southeast Asia's investment banking advisory and coverage, Parvati Banati, left the German bank last week, people familiar with the matter said.
Banati had been with Deutsche since 2010, having joined from UBS.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.
There been several recent departures among M&A bankers at UBS Group, Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America Corp in recent months as a result of a lack of business in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by S. Anuradha and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Anshuman Daga)
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.