SEOUL Jan 25 A South Korean court on Monday fined the local unit of Deutsche Bank AG 1.5 billion won ($1.3 million) and sentenced an executive at its securities business to five years in jail for market manipulation, domestic news agency Yonhap reported.

The case involved selling about 2.4 trillion won worth of stocks on the Seoul bourse, which triggered a plunge in share prices just before the market closed on Nov. 11, 2010, the news agency said.

A Deutsche spokeswoman declined to comment. Court officials could not immediately be reached for comment ($1 = 1,192.5800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)