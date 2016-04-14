FRANKFURT, April 14 Deutsche Bank has
agreed to a voluntary special audit of its risk management
systems following a settlement with German shareholder lobby
group DSW, the lender and the advocacy group said on Thursday.
The special audit will focus on whether Deutsche Bank's
control functions can sufficiently detect legal risks that may
lead to high provisions, DSW said in a statement on Thursday.
"Now we will finally get clarity on how effective the
controls of the bank really are," said DSW president Ulrich
Hocker.
Deutsche Bank has paid billions of euros to draw a line
under its past missteps including alleged rigging of interest
rates.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)