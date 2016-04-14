(Adds name of auditor, background)

FRANKFURT, April 14 Deutsche Bank will undertake a special audit of its risk management systems, as requested by a group of shareholders, in a sign that efforts to improve its oversight have yet to convince investors.

The audit will focus on whether Deutsche Bank's control functions are sufficient to detect legal risks that may lead to high provisions, German shareholder lobby group DSW, which had demanded the audit, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Now we will finally get clarity on how effective the controls of the bank really are," said DSW president Ulrich Hocker.

Deutsche Bank confirmed the audit, which is part of a settlement to a legal challenge launched by DSW and which will be carried out by auditor BDO.

The auditors will, however, only scrutinize control systems and -- contrary to DSW's demands -- not explore whether Deutsche Bank has made sufficient financial provisions for litigation.

Deutsche Bank has been dogged by legal provisions, which have weighed heavily on the bank's earnings.

Deutsche Bank has been dogged by legal provisions, which have weighed heavily on the bank's earnings.

Germany's flagship lender has paid billions of euros to draw a line under its past missteps including alleged rigging of interest rates and precious metals prices, U.S.-mortgages related fraud, Iran sanctions violations, the downfall of Germany's Kirch media group, and helping customers evade taxes.