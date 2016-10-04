LONDON Oct 4 The number of shares in Deutsche
Bank out on loan to hedge funds and others hit a more
than one-year high of 5.6 percent on Monday, according to data
provider Markit.
The lender's shares have been under pressure as investors
fret about how much money it will have to pay to settle with
U.S. authorities over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed
securities.
Demand to borrow its shares, to either hedge against or
profit from a further fall in the price, jumped to 5.5 last
Thursday, before falling back slightly to 5.3 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)