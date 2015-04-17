FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank rejected a media report that its executive board had decided to sell its Postbank unit but keep other retail operations as part of a restructuring plan.

Earlier on Friday, magazine Der Spiegel magazine reported that the board had come to the conclusion to sell Postbank and some international retail operations but to keep its own Deutsche Bank-branded retail chain.

"The Management Board of Deutsche Bank is considering a number of options as part of its ongoing strategy review process. It is inaccurate to report that the Management Board has made a decision," Deutsche said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier this week that cost cuts alone were not an option for the bank's restructuring and that the lender was looking at whether to divest all retail banking or just its Postbank arm, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank's non-executive supervisory board is expected to meet to discuss the revamp on April 24. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Harro ten Wolde)