FRANKFURT Jan 12 Deutsche Bank AG
will provide details of restructuring plans to investors in the
second quarter of 2015, senior management told bank staff in an
internal memo on Monday.
"The management board is working diligently on the next
phase of our strategy, and we will update our stakeholders at an
investor & media day and global employee town hall in the second
quarter," the bank's two chief executives, Anshu Jain and
Juergen Fitschen, said in a New Year's greeting sent to staff
and provided by the bank to Reuters.
Earlier in January, co-CEO Fitschen said management was
convinced that its "universal" strategy is the right one but it
will change course if tighter regulations make it sensible to do
so. [ID: nL6N0UN2XB]
Germany's largest bank is reviewing its current stance of
offering a broad array of financial services worldwide --
everything from retail accounts to merger advice.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)