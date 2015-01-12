FRANKFURT Jan 12 Deutsche Bank AG will provide details of restructuring plans to investors in the second quarter of 2015, senior management told bank staff in an internal memo on Monday.

"The management board is working diligently on the next phase of our strategy, and we will update our stakeholders at an investor & media day and global employee town hall in the second quarter," the bank's two chief executives, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, said in a New Year's greeting sent to staff and provided by the bank to Reuters.

Earlier in January, co-CEO Fitschen said management was convinced that its "universal" strategy is the right one but it will change course if tighter regulations make it sensible to do so. [ID: nL6N0UN2XB]

Germany's largest bank is reviewing its current stance of offering a broad array of financial services worldwide -- everything from retail accounts to merger advice. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)