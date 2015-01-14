BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2nBQfeP) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 14 Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Wednesday said that the group's global, universal-bank strategy was the correct strategy.
"We've always been very, very clear to emphasise that the global, universal bank model is what we consider to be the right one for us," Fitschen said during an interview on Germany's N-24 television station.
Germany's largest bank has launched a strategic review to examine its strengths and weaknesses and plans to unveil a new strategy some time in the second quarter of 2015.
"The share price is not where we want it to be," Fitschen added. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.