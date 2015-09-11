* Reforms complicated by litigation costs, China turmoil
* CEO Cryan to speed reforms but not propose grand overhaul
* Supervisory board to review corporate governance changes
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 John Cryan, Deutsche Bank's
new chief executive, will not present "big bang"
reforms at a weekend supervisory board retreat, rather an
acceleration of existing plans to shed assets and exit
countries.
The group's 19-member top oversight body began a three-day
meeting late on Thursday set to be held at the luxury Alpine
resort near the Tegernsee lake south of Munich, a favourite
location for Germany's corporate elite.
Cryan's ability to reform is constrained by factors that
include costly litigation and fallout from turmoil in Asian
markets. Also, his job is made more difficult because Deutsche
is the last big investment bank to try to slim down, embarking
on its restructuring long after rivals such as UBS,
Barclays and Credit Suisse.
Cryan will speed up the "salami slicing" approach of making
incremental changes to strategy and cutting the balance sheet in
a way that avoids hefty one-off charges, discussions held by
Reuters with several people ahead of the weekend retreat
revealed.
A big annual loss could result if the bank attempted, for
example, to sell many of the long-dated derivative positions
like interest rate swaps that use up a lot of the regulatory
capital at its investment bank.
It could also alienate the very executives Cryan needs most
to execute the new plan, because their bonus payments could be
clawed back due to the loss.
But Cryan is keen to keep up the momentum for reform after a
series of leaks hampered efforts led by his predecessor Anshu
Jain and outgoing co-CEO Juergen Fitschen.
"He can't re-invent the bank but he'll optimise the bank,"
said a former, long-time colleague of Cryan's. "He wouldn't be
where he is today if he was a pussycat."
Deutsche, hit by a string of scandals and fines, is the
lowest-valued global investment bank when measured by its price
to book ratio of around 0.5.
Cryan will shy away from major reforms and opt instead to
speed sales of unwanted assets warehoused in Deutsche's
so-called bad bank. "He'll pull out all the stops to cut back
the balance sheet," the former colleague said.
But he will have to tread lightly. Deutsche still has to
resolve ongoing litigation and faces 3 billion euros ($3.4
billion) in outstanding fines and settlements, according to
analysts' estimates.
Deutsche's ability to lighten its balance sheet through a
sale of its 20 percent stake in Chinese brokerage Hua Xia
is likely to have been hampered by extreme
volatility in Asian markets.
FROM GLOBAL TO REGIONAL
While sweeping change may be out of reach, Cryan will be
able to shrink the bank's global spread of businesses into a
regional one focusing on Europe, the United States and Asia.
That means Deutsche would be likely to keep its retail
operations in Italy and Spain but sell operations in South
America and Africa, certain operations in Asia, and others such
as Russia.
One of the hottest topics for discussion will be how Cryan
plans to restructure group governance, an area where the
supervisory board has direct say. Cryan is keen to streamline
decision-making and pare back bureaucracy.
The CEO aims to dissolve Deutsche's Group Executive
Committee, a form of extended management board, by lifting some
of its members into the management board and then creating a
larger group of managing directors below the board level.
The supervisory board is impatient for change. "I expect
straight talk," one member of the board told Reuters ahead of
the meeting. Cryan was a member of the supervisory board before
his appointment as CEO in July.
While the supervisory board ultimately holds a veto over the
bank's strategy, the management board is charged with
formulating it.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the
meeting but said that details of the strategic plan were to be
expected by the end of October.
