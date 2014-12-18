FRANKFURT Dec 18 Deutsche Bank will
review and update its strategy in 2015 as its current strategic
plan comes to an end, Germany's largest bank said in a
statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Germany's Manager Magazin said Deutsche
Bank was considering major strategic changes that may include
the sale of its Postbank-branded retail banking unit
and a revision of its profit targets.
"Strategy 2015+, our three-year plan launched in 2012, comes
to its natural conclusion next year," the bank said in a
statement. "We have been transparent that the bank will review
and update its strategy over the course of the coming year."
Deutsche Bank also said that it was "irresponsible to
speculate on the sale of any business" and that it continued to
focus on executing its current strategy.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)