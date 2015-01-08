DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 8 Deutsche Bank
is convinced that its "universal" strategy is the
right one but it will change course if tighter regulations make
it sensible to do so, co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said
on Thursday.
Germany's largest bank is reviewing its current stance of
offering a broad array of financial services worldwide --
everything from retail accounts to merger advice.
"If we come to recognise that we need to undertake changes
with a view to the regulatory framework, we won't shy away from
doing that," Fitschen said at a reception.
Deutsche Bank is "pretty much alone" with its universal
approach, Fitschen said, but the bank "still is of the opinion
that this business model is the right one".
Deutsche Bank said in December it would review its strategy
and profit targets in 2015 and possibly sell its
Postbank-branded retail unit, in a major reversal as
a hoped-for turnaround in profitability slips out of reach.
Germany's flagship lender is holding its ground against U.S.
leaders such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs in
revenue, but its returns are trailing because it was not as
quick to restructure and recapitalise after the financial
crisis. [ID: nL6N0TP0V9]
European rivals such as UBS and Barclays
have lost revenues as they have shrunk their bond trading desks,
but their returns are in better shape.
Deutsche bets that vacuuming up activities abandoned by
retreating European competitors will pay off when bond trading
rebounds.
Fitschen said banks in general still needed to cut costs
further because interest rates are set to remain near historic
lows for some years to come.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Thomas Atkins;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)