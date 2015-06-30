(Repeats with no changes to text)

By Thomas Atkins

FRANKFURT, June 29 John Cryan will have to hit the ground running at Deutsche Bank when he officially starts as chief executive on Wednesday.

Investors want to see the former investment banker tackle a long list of problems that has pushed Germany's largest bank into a management crisis.

"Cryan needs to win back investor confidence, work through new details of the group's strategic plan and above all, bring back a semblance of order," said portfolio manager Helmut Hipper at Union Investment, a top-20 investor in Deutsche.

Deutsche Bank was shaken after its two co-chief executives quit following a string of regulatory run-ins, failed promises and a shareholder vote of no confidence.

Those who know him say Cryan, who faces a self-imposed deadline of July 30 to publish details of the bank's new strategic plan, will work fast to attempt to steady Deutsche's fortunes.

The bank's shares have risen only 5 percent in the three years since Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen were appointed co-CEOs, while by comparison JP Morgan has more than doubled and UBS has risen 83 percent. (link.reuters.com/dyf63w)

"There will be a ton of firings, cost cutting, a massive increase in competence and a general acceleration of restructuring," said one of his former colleagues on condition of anonymity. "The hype around him is not exaggerated."

But the list of problems is long.

Deutsche Bank is plagued with fines and investigations, suffers high operating costs and militant unions, and faces huge investments to modernise technology and restructure.

The group is also saddled with a sprawling investment bank that it nurtured in sharp contrast to cutbacks at rivals such as Credit Suisse and Barclays.

One insider said the Briton is likely to accelerate reforms, slash investment banking activities to free up capital and tighten governance. But he is unlikely to reverse strategy or call for more equity capital, the insider said.

BETTER NOT DIFFERENT

Shareholders also expect Cryan to improve how the bank implements strategy without imposing big changes to its blueprint.

"My concern has always been about execution," said a top 30 shareholder in the bank. "The fact that they have appointed somebody who is known for being good at execution suggests that they might have identified that this needs to be a priority."

Another former colleague said the choice of Cryan, who served on the bank's supervisory board for two years and was the head of its audit committee, puts more emphasis on compliance and controls than on big-spending expansion.

Similarly, the bank in May also expanded the remit of the bank's legal and audit chief, Christian Sewing, to include retail banking, in another sign of the growing emphasis of governance and compliance, the Cryan colleague said.

"You noticed that it's the sheriffs and not the cowboys who are getting promoted," he said. "That says a lot."

Big investors are keen to see details of how the 54-year-old intends to implement the bank's "Strategy 2020" plan, which was published in April in outline form.

The plan calls for paring back investment banking, selling the separately-branded Postbank chain and slashing some 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in costs on top of 1.2 billion euros in previously planned cost cuts.

A top 10 shareholder said Cryan needed above all to detail how the group would achieve planned cost cuts and that it should be prepared to lay off as much as 10 percent of its 98,000 employees to do so.

"The strategy needs to be refined," the shareholder said. "Now is the time for a real new start." ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones in Frankfurt and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by David Holmes)